Bihar Sees Historic Voter Engagement: NDA Confident of Victory
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal praises increased voter turnout in Bihar elections, bolstering NDA's confidence. Development and governance take center stage as Bihar records high participation. In Rajasthan's Anta bypolls, BJP fields Morpal Suman after disqualification of former leader. Election results await on November 14.
In an encouraging display of democracy, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal commended the impressive voter turnout in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. He emphasized the critical role of 'vikas' (development) and 'sushasan' (good governance) as pivotal election issues, fueling confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory.
Addressing the media, Meghwal highlighted the voter enthusiasm evidenced by the increased voting percentages in both the initial and subsequent phases, with the Election Commission of India reporting a voter turnout of 31.38 percent by 11 am. Kishanganj recorded the highest turnout, while Madhubani registered the lowest.
In Rajasthan's bypolls for Anta constituency, Meghwal expressed optimism about BJP's prospects, following the disqualification of Kanwar Lal Meena. BJP's Morpal Suman contests against Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya. The by-elections span multiple states, with results set to be announced on November 14.
