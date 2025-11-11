Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth Potential
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited introduces the Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund. This fund targets India's high-dividend-yield companies, providing a transparent, rules-based approach to equity investing. It adds to Axis Max Life's suite of factor-based passive funds, promoting long-term wealth creation.
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has launched a new equity fund aimed at tapping into India's leading high-dividend-yield companies. The Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund is designed to provide investors with stable returns by tracking the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index.
The fund offers a diversified portfolio of 50 companies with strong dividend-paying histories across sectors like energy, technology, and financial services. Available through Axis Max Life's ULIP offerings, the fund aligns with a strategy of consistent dividend distribution and strong cash flow visibility.
According to Sachin Bajaj, EVP and Chief Investments Officer, the fund combines stability and growth potential, empowering customers to benefit from resilient companies. This initiative extends the company's range of passive funds, enhancing long-term wealth creation opportunities.
