Left Menu

Singapore Tightens Vigilance Amid Nipah Virus Scare

Singapore has implemented health measures such as temperature screenings for travelers from Nipah virus-affected regions. Authorities remain alert to the outbreak in West Bengal, India. The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore is enhancing surveillance, while health advisories guide travelers. Preparations aim to curb any potential virus spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:17 IST
Singapore Tightens Vigilance Amid Nipah Virus Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is heightening its health security by introducing temperature screenings for travelers coming from areas with an ongoing Nipah virus outbreak, primarily focusing on those arriving from West Bengal, India. The move is part of a broader strategy to tightly monitor and respond to the situation.

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore is increasing vigilance regarding newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia, ensuring that medical professionals immediately notify health officials of any suspected cases. This response is underscored by just two confirmed cases reported in the prior year.

Singapore's authorities have disseminated health advisories to travelers at key entry points, instructing them to seek medical attention if unwell. Officials emphasize staying vigilant, particularly about potential human-to-human transmission, while working on a global platform for reporting genome sequencing of detected cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026