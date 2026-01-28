Singapore Tightens Vigilance Amid Nipah Virus Scare

Singapore is heightening its health security by introducing temperature screenings for travelers coming from areas with an ongoing Nipah virus outbreak, primarily focusing on those arriving from West Bengal, India. The move is part of a broader strategy to tightly monitor and respond to the situation.

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore is increasing vigilance regarding newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia, ensuring that medical professionals immediately notify health officials of any suspected cases. This response is underscored by just two confirmed cases reported in the prior year.

Singapore's authorities have disseminated health advisories to travelers at key entry points, instructing them to seek medical attention if unwell. Officials emphasize staying vigilant, particularly about potential human-to-human transmission, while working on a global platform for reporting genome sequencing of detected cases.

