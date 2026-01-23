Global Equity Funds Face Downturn Amidst Trade Tensions

Investment in global equity funds experienced a notable downturn, as U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to reignite trade tensions with Europe over Greenland created market uncertainties. According to LSEG data, a net $9.19 billion was invested in global equity funds, a steep drop from the previous week's $45.57 billion.

Trump eventually eased concerns by retracting tariff threats against eight European nations and dismissing prospects of forcibly seizing Greenland. However, the U.S. equity funds saw a $5.26 billion outflow, reversing part of the previous week's $28.17 billion inflow. Meanwhile, European and Asian equity funds attracted $10.22 billion and $3.89 billion respectively.

Investors also favored bond funds, pouring a net $12.52 billion as they maintained a diversified approach amidst market volatility. The financials and metals and mining sectors recorded notable inflows, while gold and precious metals funds saw their 10th weekly inflow in 11 weeks, highlighting a resilient interest in safe-haven assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)