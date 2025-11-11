Mystery and Tragedy: Behind the Delhi Red Fort Blast Investigation

The family of Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a key suspect in the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, finds itself under intense scrutiny. On Tuesday, his sister-in-law, Muzamila, disclosed to reporters that security forces had detained her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law for questioning. Dr. Umar, previously perceived as a dedicated academic, is now embroiled in the explosive case.

Muzamila expressed disbelief over the accusations against Umar, claiming he had no connections with arms haul convict Adil Ahmed Rather. She painted a picture of a man deeply committed to education and family welfare, underscoring the shock value of his suspected involvement in this atrocity. Umar, described as a cricket enthusiast with little social circle, has reportedly been absent from home for two months.

Investigations reveal the explosive-laden i20 car's origin from Haryana, tracing it back to a resident from Pulwama. Surveillance and data collection efforts are intensifying, focusing on thirteen individuals linked to the incident. Teams led by special branches are meticulously combing through digital footprints, including mobile communications around the Red Fort site, to unravel the intricate network behind the blast that claimed eight lives and sent shockwaves across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)