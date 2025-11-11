Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has called for the death penalty against individuals responsible for the recent explosion at Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives. Speaking to ANI, Shastri urged the government to ensure the accused are hanged as investigations continue.

Highlighting the need for 'sanatani unity,' Shastri condemned the 'religious ideology of intimidation and threats' that he believes targets 'sanatanis' through such acts. He stressed that unified action could counter this ideology, emphasizing that a shift towards Hindu solidarity is necessary.

Expressing sorrow over the fatalities and injuries, Shastri urged a crackdown on 'extremist ideology.' The explosion, resulting from a high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort, has been linked to broader terror activities; authorities recovered significant explosives from Faridabad, suggesting a vast network.

(With inputs from agencies.)