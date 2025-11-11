Left Menu

Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri demands the death penalty for those behind the deadly blast at Delhi's Red Fort. Calling for 'sanatani unity,' he emphasizes stopping extremist ideologies targeting 'sanatanis.' Authorities link the blast to recovered explosive materials in Faridabad, suspecting a larger terror network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:54 IST
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has called for the death penalty against individuals responsible for the recent explosion at Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives. Speaking to ANI, Shastri urged the government to ensure the accused are hanged as investigations continue.

Highlighting the need for 'sanatani unity,' Shastri condemned the 'religious ideology of intimidation and threats' that he believes targets 'sanatanis' through such acts. He stressed that unified action could counter this ideology, emphasizing that a shift towards Hindu solidarity is necessary.

Expressing sorrow over the fatalities and injuries, Shastri urged a crackdown on 'extremist ideology.' The explosion, resulting from a high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort, has been linked to broader terror activities; authorities recovered significant explosives from Faridabad, suggesting a vast network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

