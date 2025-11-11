Red Fort Blast Sparks Urgent Investigation Amid Election Concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Central Government to conduct an in-depth investigation into the recent car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The blast, which occurred on Monday, left at least eight dead and several others injured, raising alarms ahead of Bihar's elections against the BJP.

Delhi Police have revealed the vehicle's movements prior to the incident. According to CCTV footage, the Hyundai i20 was first spotted outside Faridabad's Asian Hospital and then navigated through various checkpoints before the explosion. Police suspect a fidayeen attack, and sources indicate plans were altered after another plot was foiled.

In a coordinated response, agencies have recovered significant explosives in Faridabad and have detained two individuals. Security forces continue to investigate, examining CCTV and mobile data to piece together communication and movements associated with the attack, aiming to uncover further insights into the culprits' motives.

