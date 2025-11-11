Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2023: Strong Voter Turnout Fuels Political Tensions

In the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav express optimism amid high voter turnout. The National Democratic Alliance is hopeful of securing significant victories. Voting trends suggest robust participation, reinforcing democratic spirit in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST
Bihar Elections 2023: Strong Voter Turnout Fuels Political Tensions
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections unfolds, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi voiced confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, predicting victories in approximately 80 out of 122 seats. The minister highlighted a promising voter turnout, expecting it to mirror the first phase's 65% participation rate.

Encouraging figures show over 70% voter turnout by 2 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated reports of high participation. Yadav urged every Bihari to vote, emphasizing the impact on the state's future. He hailed the diverse and enthusiastic voter engagement as a testament to Bihar's democratic spirit.

By 3 pm, Bihar's voter turnout stood at 60.40% in the second election phase, according to Election Commission data. Kishanganj district led with 66.10%, followed by notable high turnouts in Purnia and Katihar. With vote counting set for November 14, the state looks poised for a pivotal decision in its political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

 Turkey
2
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

 India
3
Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

 India
4
Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025