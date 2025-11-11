Bihar Elections 2023: Strong Voter Turnout Fuels Political Tensions

As the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections unfolds, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi voiced confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, predicting victories in approximately 80 out of 122 seats. The minister highlighted a promising voter turnout, expecting it to mirror the first phase's 65% participation rate.

Encouraging figures show over 70% voter turnout by 2 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated reports of high participation. Yadav urged every Bihari to vote, emphasizing the impact on the state's future. He hailed the diverse and enthusiastic voter engagement as a testament to Bihar's democratic spirit.

By 3 pm, Bihar's voter turnout stood at 60.40% in the second election phase, according to Election Commission data. Kishanganj district led with 66.10%, followed by notable high turnouts in Purnia and Katihar. With vote counting set for November 14, the state looks poised for a pivotal decision in its political journey.

