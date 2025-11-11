Left Menu

NIA Takes Charge of Deadly Delhi Car Blast Probe Amid Terrorism Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has transferred the investigation of the deadly Delhi car blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Shah emphasized a swift and coordinated response from the NIA and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to analyze evidence, identify perpetrators, and uncover any possible terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the fatal car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shifted the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). During a high-level security review at his residence, Shah instructed the NIA to submit a thorough report promptly.

The Home Minister urged the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to meticulously analyze samples from the explosion site, including those from the damaged vehicle, to determine the type of explosives used. With growing security concerns, Shah stressed the importance of a quick and thorough inquiry to identify those responsible.

Security officials, including the NIA's Director General, attended the meeting, underscoring the seriousness of the incident. The Home Minister's directive comes amid looming suspicions of terrorism, compelling agencies to leave no stone unturned in this probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

