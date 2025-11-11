Uttarakhand Triumphs with Top Achievers Award in Business Reforms

Uttarakhand has been celebrated with the prestigious 'Top Achievers Award' under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, excelling in five critical reform categories. This achievement marks the most significant recognition received by any state or union territory, as announced on Tuesday during the Industry Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

The award was presented to Uttarakhand's Industries Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey and Director General & Commissioner Industries Saurabh Gaharwar, by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The accolades recognize the state's outstanding performance and dedication to reform under BRAP 2024, with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, also in attendance.

Recognized for top performances in Business Entry, Construction Permit Enabler, Environmental Registration, Investment Enabler, and Labour Regulation Enabler categories, Uttarakhand has transformed from a 23rd place ranking in 2015 to a national leader today. Industries Secretary Pandey attributes this success to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's guidance, emphasizing the digitization of business facilitation processes and the integration of key departments into a Single Window System. The state, aiming for sustainable industrial growth, has also established the Uttarakhand Society for Promotion of Investment, Startup and Entrepreneurship (UK-SPISE) to further assist investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)