BNP Paribas Settles Alleged FPI Rule Violation with Sebi

Paris-based financial services giant BNP Paribas has settled allegations of violating foreign portfolio investors (FPI) rules with India's capital markets regulator, Sebi. The settlement involved a payment of Rs 39.97 lakh in charges by BNP Paribas, which neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

Sebi had initiated adjudicating proceedings against BNP Paribas, culminating in a show cause notice dated February 25, 2025. BNP Paribas subsequently proposed settlement terms, which Sebi accepted, leading to the withdrawal of proceedings under Sebi's Settlement Proceedings regulations.

While the settlement concludes current proceedings, Sebi has made it clear that it reserves the right to reopen the case if evidence of misrepresentation or breach emerges in the future.