Left Menu

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Attracts Major Investments

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Group, has secured Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch on November 12. The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale, with no fresh issuance, aiming for a valuation of over Rs 16,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a prominent entity under the US-based Tenneco Group, announced the successful raising of Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. This strategic move comes just before the company's initial public offering (IPO) opens for public subscription.

The anchor book drew interest from 58 leading investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF. According to a BSE circular, over 2.72 crore shares were allocated at Rs 397 each, securing nearly Rs 1,080 crore in total. Notably, 54.15% of these shares were entrusted to domestic mutual funds.

The Rs 3,600-crore IPO, scheduled from November 12 to 14, seeks to highlight the benefits of listing. Managed by top players like JM Financial and HSBC, this IPO, solely an Offer for Sale, won't yield proceeds for the company but instead benefits Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, the promoter.

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

 India
2
Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

 Global
3
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
4
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025