Bihar Assembly Elections: Successful Conclusion with Record Voter Turnout in Second Phase

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded successfully with a voter turnout of 68.79%, according to Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Gunjiyal stated that no mishaps were reported and emphasized the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

This phase included 45,399 booths catering to 3.7 crore voters, comprising 1.95 crore male and 1.74 crore female voters. Although data from 2000 booths is pending, the average voter turnout for both phases currently stands at 66.9%. The phase featured 1,302 candidates, with a significant majority being men.

Despite receiving 30 complaints, officials swiftly resolved them. The election phase saw the seizure of items worth Rs 3.52 crores, including alcohol and drugs. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the upcoming 2025 assembly polls as 'historic,' noting the unprecedented participation in voter list revisions.

