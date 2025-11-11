Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: Successful Conclusion with Record Voter Turnout in Second Phase

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded with a 68.79% voter turnout, bringing the average turnout for both phases to 66.9%. Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal noted the absence of mishaps and highlighted the historic participation in voter roll revisions ahead of the 2025 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:44 IST
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded successfully with a voter turnout of 68.79%, according to Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Gunjiyal stated that no mishaps were reported and emphasized the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

This phase included 45,399 booths catering to 3.7 crore voters, comprising 1.95 crore male and 1.74 crore female voters. Although data from 2000 booths is pending, the average voter turnout for both phases currently stands at 66.9%. The phase featured 1,302 candidates, with a significant majority being men.

Despite receiving 30 complaints, officials swiftly resolved them. The election phase saw the seizure of items worth Rs 3.52 crores, including alcohol and drugs. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the upcoming 2025 assembly polls as 'historic,' noting the unprecedented participation in voter list revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

