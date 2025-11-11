Army's Green Energy Initiative: Winds of Change in Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Army is set to enhance its green energy footprint by planning wind turbine projects in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh, officials announced on Tuesday. This initiative aims to generate sustainable energy to power up to 160 households.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting with the Army's Central Command, expressed support for these initiatives, which also include boosting border tourism—from 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025—and progressing with the proposed Rangrik Airport, seen as vital for regional tourism enhancement.

An MoU between Himachal Pradesh University and the Indian Army will drive collaborative research on Indo-Tibet linkages and economic studies. The collaboration will also explore drone technology, cyber security, and green energy, alongside offering academic opportunities for Army personnel.

