Left Menu

Army's Green Energy Initiative: Winds of Change in Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Army plans to set up wind turbine projects in Himachal Pradesh's border areas, aiming for enough energy to power 120-160 households. Collaboration with the state includes tourism initiatives, infrastructure projects like Rangrik Airport, and research with Himachal Pradesh University focusing on Indo-Tibet linkages and green practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:03 IST
Army's Green Energy Initiative: Winds of Change in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to enhance its green energy footprint by planning wind turbine projects in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh, officials announced on Tuesday. This initiative aims to generate sustainable energy to power up to 160 households.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting with the Army's Central Command, expressed support for these initiatives, which also include boosting border tourism—from 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025—and progressing with the proposed Rangrik Airport, seen as vital for regional tourism enhancement.

An MoU between Himachal Pradesh University and the Indian Army will drive collaborative research on Indo-Tibet linkages and economic studies. The collaboration will also explore drone technology, cyber security, and green energy, alongside offering academic opportunities for Army personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
2
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India
3
Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

 India
4
Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025