Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies Remarks on Actor Nagarjuna Amid Social Media Storm

Telangana's Minister Konda Surekha clarifies her recent statements, asserting no intent to defame actor Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family. She highlights misinterpretation as the source of controversy and apologizes for any unintended harm. Nagarjuna has not responded publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:10 IST
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha (File Photo/@iamkondasurekha). Image Credit: ANI
In response to a whirlwind of social media speculation, Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha issued a public clarification regarding comments attributed to her about veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family. Surekha stated unequivocally that she had no intention of harming or defaming the revered actor or his relatives.

The Minister's statement, shared with the media, aims to dispel misunderstandings surrounding her remarks. She explained that recent social media posts or comments may have been misinterpreted, resulting in an avoidable controversy. Her words, she emphasized, were never meant to disrespect Nagarjuna or his family, whose contributions to Indian cinema she holds in high regard.

Despite the uproar from certain sections of social media and fan groups demanding an apology, Nagarjuna, known for his composed demeanor, has yet to issue an official response. Konda Surekha reiterated her respect for the Akkineni family's legacy and apologized for any unintended offense her words might have caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

