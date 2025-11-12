Solar Surge: Jammu & Kashmir Lights Up with Rooftop Revolution

Jammu and Kashmir has significantly progressed in its solar energy initiatives, installing over 13,600 rooftop systems. This effort, under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, has already provided zero electricity bills to more than 5,400 households.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, leading a high-level review meeting, announced targets to cover 83,500 households. The scheme has received 76,000 applications, and more than 37,000 consumers have already selected vendors. Notably, Central Financial Assistance of Rs 96.68 crore has been allotted to over 11,000 beneficiaries.

Officials emphasized the scheme's vital role in reshaping the region's energy profile. Public education about the scheme's benefits is a priority to ensure smooth progress, alongside rigorous monitoring and evaluation, as underlined by Dulloo. Solarisation of government buildings is well underway, contributing a notable increase in installed capacity.

