European Shares Soar Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution Hopes
European shares reached a record high as investors welcomed potential resolution of a U.S. government shutdown. Notably, the STOXX 600 index increased by 0.48%. SSE surged following a significant investment announcement, whereas Edenred faced setbacks due to revised profit forecasts amid regulatory changes in Brazil.
In a promising turn for European markets, shares hit record highs on Wednesday. This surge follows reports of a possible end to the prolonged U.S. government shutdown that had stalled vital economic data.
The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.48%, resting at 582.91 points as investors worldwide awaited positive developments from the U.S. House of Representatives.
In sector-specific moves, utilities saw gains, with the UK's SSE enjoying a notable rise after announcing an ambitious £33 billion investment over five years. On a less positive note, Edenred experienced a sharp decline due to a downward adjustment in its 2026 profit forecasts, prompted by looming regulatory changes in Brazil's voucher system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
