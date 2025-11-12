Tragic Migrant Disaster off Libyan Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off the Libyan coast as a rubber boat carrying 49 migrants capsized, according to the International Organization for Migration. At least 42 individuals are missing and presumed dead.

Survivors recounted harrowing tales as they drifted at sea near the Al Buri oilfield for six days before Libyan authorities could rescue seven individuals.

This event underscores the persistent risks faced by migrants attempting perilous sea crossings in the Mediterranean region.