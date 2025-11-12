Left Menu

Tragic Migrant Disaster off Libyan Coast

A rubber boat carrying 49 migrants capsized off the Libyan coast near the Al Buri oilfield, leaving 42 missing and presumed dead. Libyan authorities rescued seven survivors who had drifted at sea for six days. The incident highlights ongoing migrant dangers in the Mediterranean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:19 IST
A tragic incident unfolded off the Libyan coast as a rubber boat carrying 49 migrants capsized, according to the International Organization for Migration. At least 42 individuals are missing and presumed dead.

Survivors recounted harrowing tales as they drifted at sea near the Al Buri oilfield for six days before Libyan authorities could rescue seven individuals.

This event underscores the persistent risks faced by migrants attempting perilous sea crossings in the Mediterranean region.

