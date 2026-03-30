Fire Rescue Drama: Six Saved in Delhi Blaze

In a dramatic rescue operation, six residents were saved from a blazing inferno in a multi-storey building in Mukherjee Nagar, northwest Delhi.

The fire broke out late on Sunday night, quickly engulfing several floors of the building located behind Batra Cinema.

Alert fire officials swiftly evacuated the residents, ensuring their safety. However, Pawan Kumar sustained burn injuries and is currently receiving medical care. The prompt response by the Delhi Fire Services averted a potential tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)