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Fire Rescue Drama: Six Saved in Delhi Blaze

A fire in a multi-storey residential building in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, led to the evacuation and rescue of six people. Most of them are safe, while one individual is hospitalized with burns. The fire spread rapidly, but swift action by the Delhi Fire Services contained the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:48 IST
Fire Rescue Drama: Six Saved in Delhi Blaze
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In a dramatic rescue operation, six residents were saved from a blazing inferno in a multi-storey building in Mukherjee Nagar, northwest Delhi.

The fire broke out late on Sunday night, quickly engulfing several floors of the building located behind Batra Cinema.

Alert fire officials swiftly evacuated the residents, ensuring their safety. However, Pawan Kumar sustained burn injuries and is currently receiving medical care. The prompt response by the Delhi Fire Services averted a potential tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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