Heroic Army Rescue in Baramulla Amid Flash Floods

In a daring rescue operation, the army successfully evacuated 34 individuals, comprising 30 students and four teachers, trapped in a school hostel in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident, triggered by relentless rainfall, led to a sudden swell in nearby water levels.

Responding to an urgent call from locals, the stationed army unit sprang into action, launching a humanitarian mission under challenging conditions. Despite the treacherous water levels, rescue teams managed to reach and safely relocate all the stranded individuals, providing them with immediate medical assistance and refreshments.

Collaboration with local police, district administration, and volunteers played a crucial role in the operation. While a snow avalanche occurred in the Gurez sector, it caused no damage. Heavy rainfall and snowfall continue to affect the region, with future wet weather predicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)