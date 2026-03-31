Left Menu

Heroic Army Rescue in Baramulla Amid Flash Floods

The army successfully rescued 34 individuals, including school students and teachers, from a flooded hostel in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, due to heavy rainfall. With the aid of police and locals, the trapped were safely evacuated and provided with essential assistance. The valley witnessed significant rainfall and a localized snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:45 IST
Heroic Army Rescue in Baramulla Amid Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, the army successfully evacuated 34 individuals, comprising 30 students and four teachers, trapped in a school hostel in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident, triggered by relentless rainfall, led to a sudden swell in nearby water levels.

Responding to an urgent call from locals, the stationed army unit sprang into action, launching a humanitarian mission under challenging conditions. Despite the treacherous water levels, rescue teams managed to reach and safely relocate all the stranded individuals, providing them with immediate medical assistance and refreshments.

Collaboration with local police, district administration, and volunteers played a crucial role in the operation. While a snow avalanche occurred in the Gurez sector, it caused no damage. Heavy rainfall and snowfall continue to affect the region, with future wet weather predicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope on the Horizon: U.S.-Iran Talks Gain Momentum

Hope on the Horizon: U.S.-Iran Talks Gain Momentum

 United States
2
Corporate Clash: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Jaiprakash Acquisition in Supreme Court

Corporate Clash: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Jaiprakash Acquisition in Suprem...

 India
3
Sky-High Struggles: Aviation Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Conflict

Sky-High Struggles: Aviation Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Conflict

 Global
4
Key Bureaucratic Overhaul in India: Vir Vikram Yadav Becomes DGCA Chief

Key Bureaucratic Overhaul in India: Vir Vikram Yadav Becomes DGCA Chief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026