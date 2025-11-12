Left Menu

Oil's Persistent Grip Despite Global Climate Targets

The International Energy Agency's latest World Energy Outlook predicts rising oil demand until 2050, defying previous projections and underscoring oil's economic dominance. Critics argue the report underestimates growth in renewables, risking a 2.9°C temperature rise by 2100. The report highlights political challenges in transitioning to cleaner energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:37 IST
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its annual World Energy Outlook, projecting continued growth in oil demand through 2050, a notable divergence from earlier forecasts that had suggested a plateau by 2030. The report has sparked debate, especially among critics who view it as overly conservative in its renewable energy assumptions.

Particularly troubling is the IEA's warning of a potential 2.9°C rise in global temperatures by 2100, far above the 1.5°C target needed to combat severe climate impacts. The Current Policy Scenario (CPS) outlined by the agency paints a picture of prolonged reliance on fossil fuels, despite technological advances in the clean energy sector.

As political and economic factors pose obstacles to the energy transition, the report serves as a call to action. With world leaders gathering for climate talks, the IEA underscores the pressing need for commitment to clean energy, highlighting the disparity between expected investments in energy technology and the current trajectory of fossil fuel consumption.

