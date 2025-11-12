Left Menu

Mozambique LNG Project: Force Majeure Lifted, Construction to Resume

The force majeure on Mozambique's LNG project has ended, enabling construction to resume. Indian firms hold a 30% stake in this $21 billion project. Improved security in Cabo Delgado Province allows the consortium, led by TotalEnergies, to plan LNG deliveries by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:34 IST
Mozambique LNG Project: Force Majeure Lifted, Construction to Resume
  • Country:
  • India

The 53-month-long force majeure affecting Mozambique's massive LNG project has been lifted. This $21 billion initiative includes a 30% stake held by Indian companies, marking a significant development for ONGC Videsh Ltd and its partners.

TotalEnergies, the project operator, along with its consortium, ended the force majeure due to improved security in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province. This decision revives the much-anticipated LNG project, with the first deliveries projected by 2029.

The end of the force majeure allows for the resumption of construction activities. The project, which began in 2019, is crucial as it targets the development of significant gas resources in Offshore Area 1, comprising over 75 trillion cubic feet. This marks a pivotal step in exploiting Mozambique's natural gas potential, aiming for early project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

 India
2
Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored

Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored

 China
3
JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs

JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs

 India
4
Supreme Court Demands Accountability from Punjab and Haryana on Stubble Burning Crisis

Supreme Court Demands Accountability from Punjab and Haryana on Stubble Burn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025