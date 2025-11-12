Energizing Ties: India-US Forge Strategic Power Partnerships
Union Minister Manohar Lal engaged with USISPF to discuss vital collaborations in energy and transmission sectors, export potential for solar modules, and US investments in energy solutions. Discussions emphasized joint missions on energy security, sustainable development, and infrastructure across multiple domains including digital and urban areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Manohar Lal convened with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday to address expansive collaborations in the energy and transmission sectors.
The dialogue, attended by prominent business leaders, focused on key areas such as energy transition, urban infrastructure, and investments in innovative energy solutions by US firms.
Both parties recognized the enhanced momentum in India-US energy cooperation, underscoring a long-standing diplomatic alliance aimed at sustainable development and energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
