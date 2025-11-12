Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin competes at the World Cup slalom race in Finland, using recycled snow. Levi Ski Resort stores snow with insulation to mitigate climate change effects, preparing 40,000 cubic meters annually for ski runs. Shiffrin has previously secured eight wins and may add to her reindeer herd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:14 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin is set to showcase her prowess on recycled snow during this Saturday's World Cup slalom race in Finland's Levi Ski Resort. Known for its sustainable snow solutions, the venue has ensured top-notch conditions without relying on fresh snowfalls.

The Finnish resort, nestled in the Arctic Circle, innovates by conserving snow from previous winters. This practice originated in response to race cancellations in 2015. Snow is preserved in massive storage facilities, insulated to withstand summer warmth, with 70% effectively retained for future use.

As temperatures fall, the stored snow returns to the slopes, forming the foundation for racing tracks. Commercial director Marko Mustonen highlights the resort's dedication to minimizing energy use by reusing snow annually. Shiffrin, already a racing legend here, aims for her 102nd World Cup victory and may add another reindeer to her collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts over U.S. Drug Vessel Strikes

Controversy Erupts over U.S. Drug Vessel Strikes

 Global
3
Sri Lankan Cricketers Contemplate Exit Amid Security Concerns in Pakistan

Sri Lankan Cricketers Contemplate Exit Amid Security Concerns in Pakistan

 Sri Lanka
4
Cosmo First Ltd and Filmax Corporation Forge Strategic Joint Venture in South Korea

Cosmo First Ltd and Filmax Corporation Forge Strategic Joint Venture in Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025