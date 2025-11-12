Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiing

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin is set to showcase her prowess on recycled snow during this Saturday's World Cup slalom race in Finland's Levi Ski Resort. Known for its sustainable snow solutions, the venue has ensured top-notch conditions without relying on fresh snowfalls.

The Finnish resort, nestled in the Arctic Circle, innovates by conserving snow from previous winters. This practice originated in response to race cancellations in 2015. Snow is preserved in massive storage facilities, insulated to withstand summer warmth, with 70% effectively retained for future use.

As temperatures fall, the stored snow returns to the slopes, forming the foundation for racing tracks. Commercial director Marko Mustonen highlights the resort's dedication to minimizing energy use by reusing snow annually. Shiffrin, already a racing legend here, aims for her 102nd World Cup victory and may add another reindeer to her collection.

