Almondz Global Securities' Profit Surges Amid Strategic Revisions

Almondz Global Securities, a diversified financial services group, announced a substantial 37% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter, reaching Rs 3.87 crore. This comes even as the total income for the quarter slightly dropped to Rs 34 crore from Rs 34.43 crore the previous year.

In the first half of the financial year 2025-26, Almondz showcased strong performance with a PAT of Rs 10.77 crore, reflecting a 23% increase from Rs 8.74 crore during the same period last year. Total income for the six months totaled Rs 68.28 crore.

The company has made strides in revising its composite scheme of arrangement involving its group companies, including Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Submitted to stock exchanges on September 19, 2025, the firm has addressed all initial queries about the scheme and looks forward to the necessary approvals soon.

