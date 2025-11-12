Left Menu

Almondz Global Securities' Profit Surges Amid Strategic Revisions

Almondz Global Securities reports a 37% year-on-year increase in profit after tax for the September quarter at Rs 3.87 crore. Despite a slight dip in total income for the quarter, the firm's half-yearly PAT increased by 23%. The company is also progressing with a significant composite scheme of arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:15 IST
Almondz Global Securities' Profit Surges Amid Strategic Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Almondz Global Securities, a diversified financial services group, announced a substantial 37% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter, reaching Rs 3.87 crore. This comes even as the total income for the quarter slightly dropped to Rs 34 crore from Rs 34.43 crore the previous year.

In the first half of the financial year 2025-26, Almondz showcased strong performance with a PAT of Rs 10.77 crore, reflecting a 23% increase from Rs 8.74 crore during the same period last year. Total income for the six months totaled Rs 68.28 crore.

The company has made strides in revising its composite scheme of arrangement involving its group companies, including Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Submitted to stock exchanges on September 19, 2025, the firm has addressed all initial queries about the scheme and looks forward to the necessary approvals soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts over U.S. Drug Vessel Strikes

Controversy Erupts over U.S. Drug Vessel Strikes

 Global
3
Sri Lankan Cricketers Contemplate Exit Amid Security Concerns in Pakistan

Sri Lankan Cricketers Contemplate Exit Amid Security Concerns in Pakistan

 Sri Lanka
4
Cosmo First Ltd and Filmax Corporation Forge Strategic Joint Venture in South Korea

Cosmo First Ltd and Filmax Corporation Forge Strategic Joint Venture in Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025