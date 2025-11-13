Delhi Blast Case: Doctors in the Crosshairs

In a shocking development, Dr Shaheen Saeed, who served as the Head of Pharmacology at Kanpur Medical College, has been implicated as one of the accused in the Delhi blast case. Her tenure at the college lasted from September 1, 2012, to December 31, 2013. During her time there, she initially joined as a lecturer, later transferring to Kannauj Medical College.

Dr Shaheen Saeed's arrest comes as part of a larger investigation into an alleged terror module suspected of orchestrating the Red Fort blast, which resulted in 12 fatalities and several injuries. Multiple arms and explosives linked to her have been uncovered. In connection, another doctor, Arif from Kanpur, has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad over alleged ties to Dr Saeed.

The ongoing enquiry into the Delhi blast has identified at least four doctors suspected of plotting further attacks nationwide. Thus far, three doctors—all arrested—and one deceased, Dr Umar Nabi, who perished in the i20 car explosion, are believed to be part of a transfational terror network, includeing individuals from a variety of professions. Preliminary evidence suggests a conspiracy intended to strike multiple targets as the investigation reveals significant amounts of explosives, including 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, meant for bomb-making purposes. Authorities continue vigilant efforts to intercept any more involved vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)