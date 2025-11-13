Left Menu

Community Stunned as Aspiring Cardiologist Tied to Delhi Blast

Dr. Mohammad Arif, a senior resident in cardiology, has been detained over alleged ties to a Delhi blast case. Known for his academic excellence, Arif's arrest has surprised his colleagues and acquaintances, who found nothing suspicious in his behavior. Authorities are urging thorough police verifications for all staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:44 IST
Arif's Landlord Kanhaiya Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kanpur community is reeling after Dr. Mohammad Arif, a promising senior resident at the LPS Institute of Cardiology, was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad. Detaining him in connection with the Delhi blast case has shocked acquaintances who found the doctor's demeanor inconspicuous.

Kanhaiya Lal, who rented a room to Arif, detailed that despite a brief stay in Ashok Nagar, no suspicious activities were noted. Arif, a resident of Kashmir, arrived with recommendations as a brilliant student, echoing sentiments shared by Dr. Rakesh Verma, Director of the Cardiology Institute. Verma emphasized rigorous police verifications for all employees following these revelations.

Dr. Awadhesh Sharma highlighted Arif's entry into DM/MCh Cardiology in August, as he secured a respectable rank in his cohort. While Arif's link to the suspected blast planner, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, remains under investigation, the discovery of a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market intensifies the need for clarity as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

