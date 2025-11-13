Suspicious Car Sparks Explosion Probe at Al-Falah University

A suspicious Brezza vehicle found at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, is currently being investigated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, confirmed Faridabad authorities. The alert prompted a Haryana Police vehicle with "Bomb Disposal Squad" markings to enter the university campus shortly after the discovery.

This development follows the arrest of multiple Jammu and Kashmir residents suspected of involvement in a terror module. They allegedly plotted several attacks across the region. Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a prime suspect, entering the capital via the Badarpur border in an i20 car, intensifying scrutiny in the blast probe.

The footage reveals Umar stopping at Badarpur toll plaza to pay the toll. Security agencies have obtained diaries belonging to blast case suspects Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil, indicating possible planning dates between November 8 and 12. Sources noted the diary lists around 25 names, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Meanwhile, thorough investigations persist at the Delhi Red Fort blast site, involving Delhi Police and central agencies.

The area remains cordoned off as forensic teams from FSL and Delhi Police examine vehicle remnants to ascertain the explosion's cause and nature. Personnel on Thursday found a body part at New Lajpat Rai Market near the blast site, where 12 people have died.