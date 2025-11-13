Mahindra's Bold Move: Entering the Insurance Arena with Manulife

Mahindra & Mahindra has taken a significant step into the insurance sector through a strategic alliance with Toronto-based Manulife. This 50:50 joint venture involves an investment of Rs 7,200 crore from both parties, with ambitious plans to disrupt and lead the life insurance market in rural and semi-urban regions of India.

During a virtual press conference, Mahindra Group CEO & MD Anish Shah detailed the joint venture's potential valuation, ranging between Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore within ten years. He emphasized a conservative estimate but expressed confidence in achieving these numbers, revealing the partners' vision to dominate India's under-penetrated life insurance sector.

The venture will also explore potential growth in general insurance, pending regulatory changes. With a focus on leveraging technology, Mahindra and Manulife aspire to construct an efficient, customer-centric insurance entity poised for success in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

