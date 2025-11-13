Left Menu

Bihar's Election Countdown: RJD Leader Warns of Public Outrage Amidst Alleged Manipulation

Bihar prepares for vote counting as RJD leader Sunil Singh warns election officials against manipulating results, cautioning similar unrest to that in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Confident of a win, Singh emphasizes vigilance and public sentiment, while exit polls lean towards an NDA victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:41 IST
RJD leader Sunil Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst heightened anticipation for tomorrow's vote counting in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh has issued a stern warning to election officials. Singh cautioned against any manipulation of the people's mandate, suggesting that doing so could yield public unrest akin to road protests seen in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Reflecting on the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Singh alleged that many RJD candidates faced deliberate defeat. His remarks aim to ensure heightened vigilance this time to prevent a recurrence. The RJD leader emphasized the potential for widespread public outrage should there be any action contrary to the popular will, urging officials to respect public sentiment.

Asserting confidence in the opposition coalition's prospects under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, Singh predicted a decisive victory, anticipating between 140-160 seats. Meanwhile, exit polls suggest that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might retain power. This tense prelude builds up to the November 14th vote counting, marking a significant electoral event post-Special Intensive Revision of the voter rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

