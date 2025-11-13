CCTV Captures Prime Suspect in Delhi Terror Blast Investigation

In a significant breakthrough in the Delhi terror blast probe, fresh CCTV footage has emerged, capturing the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, at the Mewat Toll in Firozpur Jhirka, Haryana's Nuh district, in the early hours of November 10. Joint CP Milind Dumbre of the Delhi Police verified the footage's authenticity.

Earlier on Thursday, new CCTV visuals showed Dr Umar entering Delhi via the Badarpur border in an i20 car, moving the investigation forward. The footage depicts Umar at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stopped, disbursed cash to the toll collector, and subsequently drove off.

Despite wearing a mask, Umar's identity was confirmed by his clear visibility on camera. A large bag was noted in his vehicle's backseat, and he frequently gazed into the CCTV camera, seemingly aware of being monitored. Official sources indicate that Umar was conscious of the heightened alert from multiple agencies following a deadly car blast near Red Fort, which resulted in 12 deaths and multiple injuries.

Authorities are intensifying their surveillance efforts across the National Capital Region (NCR) to acquire further evidence or locate other possible sightings of Dr Umar's vehicle. The catastrophic blast near the Red Fort on November 10 remains central to ongoing investigations.

Security agencies have discovered diaries linked to Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, detailing planning phases from November 8 to 12. These records include names of around 25 individuals, predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad,, according to sources briefed on the case.