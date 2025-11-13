Left Menu

Nuclear Power Shift: Britain's Bold Move for Energy Independence

Britain chose North Wales for its first small nuclear power station, stirring tensions with the U.S., which had pushed for a large-scale project. The UK supports small modular reactors to boost energy security and meet climate goals. The decision aims to harness domestic engineering expertise through Rolls-Royce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:42 IST
Nuclear Power Shift: Britain's Bold Move for Energy Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has announced plans to build its first small nuclear power station in North Wales, opting for a small modular reactor despite U.S. preferences for a larger facility.

In a decision likely to strain transatlantic ties, the UK has endorsed the use of domestic engineering capability, spearheaded by Rolls-Royce, to advance its energy goals. This choice contrasts with the United States' advocacy for a U.S.-led large-scale nuclear initiative.

Critics cite concerns over electricity prices and economic impact, but Britain asserts that small modular reactors will strengthen energy security. The government is also open to future collaborations with the U.S. on other nuclear projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support...

 India
3
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

 Global
4
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025