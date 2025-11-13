Nuclear Power Shift: Britain's Bold Move for Energy Independence

Britain has announced plans to build its first small nuclear power station in North Wales, opting for a small modular reactor despite U.S. preferences for a larger facility.

In a decision likely to strain transatlantic ties, the UK has endorsed the use of domestic engineering capability, spearheaded by Rolls-Royce, to advance its energy goals. This choice contrasts with the United States' advocacy for a U.S.-led large-scale nuclear initiative.

Critics cite concerns over electricity prices and economic impact, but Britain asserts that small modular reactors will strengthen energy security. The government is also open to future collaborations with the U.S. on other nuclear projects.

