USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'

In a controversial move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified grants for possible termination by searching for words related to diversity and climate change. This directive aligns with former President Donald Trump's efforts to end diversity and climate initiatives in federal agencies.

Documents revealed by FarmSTAND to Reuters show the extent of this effort, which led to the termination of about 600 grants worth over $3 billion. The USDA's approach to identifying these grants has not been publicly known until now.

Among the terms that triggered grant termination were 'socially vulnerable' and 'carbon pricing.' The cancellations impacted various programs, including those supporting climate-friendly farming practices and nutrition improvement for federal aid recipients.