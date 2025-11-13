Left Menu

USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'

In the early months of the second Trump administration, the USDA identified and terminated grants using specific diversity and climate change language. As part of a federal directive, around 600 grants were canceled, impacting efforts towards a fairer food system and climate-friendly agricultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:35 IST
USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified grants for possible termination by searching for words related to diversity and climate change. This directive aligns with former President Donald Trump's efforts to end diversity and climate initiatives in federal agencies.

Documents revealed by FarmSTAND to Reuters show the extent of this effort, which led to the termination of about 600 grants worth over $3 billion. The USDA's approach to identifying these grants has not been publicly known until now.

Among the terms that triggered grant termination were 'socially vulnerable' and 'carbon pricing.' The cancellations impacted various programs, including those supporting climate-friendly farming practices and nutrition improvement for federal aid recipients.

TRENDING

1
India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support...

 India
3
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

 Global
4
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025