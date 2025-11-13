USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'
In the early months of the second Trump administration, the USDA identified and terminated grants using specific diversity and climate change language. As part of a federal directive, around 600 grants were canceled, impacting efforts towards a fairer food system and climate-friendly agricultural practices.
In a controversial move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified grants for possible termination by searching for words related to diversity and climate change. This directive aligns with former President Donald Trump's efforts to end diversity and climate initiatives in federal agencies.
Documents revealed by FarmSTAND to Reuters show the extent of this effort, which led to the termination of about 600 grants worth over $3 billion. The USDA's approach to identifying these grants has not been publicly known until now.
Among the terms that triggered grant termination were 'socially vulnerable' and 'carbon pricing.' The cancellations impacted various programs, including those supporting climate-friendly farming practices and nutrition improvement for federal aid recipients.