Rallis India's Innovative Leap with FullPage Herbicide-Tolerant Rice

Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, has announced a strategic partnership with Paryan Alliance to bring FullPage Herbicide Tolerant Rice Technology to India. This move aims to revolutionize rice agriculture by boosting productivity and offering more effective weed control methods.

The FullPage technology is anticipated to be a game-changer for Indian farmers, providing substantial water and cost savings, thereby promoting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural practices.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, underscoring the importance of this collaboration for enhancing productivity while ensuring environmental sustainability.