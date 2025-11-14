Delhi High Court to Review MP's Plea on Parliamentary Expenses Amidst Split Verdict

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, listed for January 14, 2026, the pleas of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who sought modification of the expenses condition imposed for attending Parliament sessions while in custody. This comes after a division bench delivered a split verdict on November 7.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, after hearing initial submissions from the counsels representing MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), scheduled the matter for further consideration. The court requested a short note from the counsels and sought input from Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the NIA.

The single judge will decide if a larger bench should review the case, following the division bench's split verdict on November 7. The case was subsequently assigned to a single judge bench as per a High Court order.

The High Court issued the split decision on a plea from Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, seeking deviation from a March 25 order requiring him to cover about Rs 4 lakh for travel and other expenses while attending Parliament in custody. Justice Vivek Chaudhary rejected the plea, whereas Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani approved it, revealing a judicial divide.

Pending reconsideration by the Chief Justice's bench, Abdul Rashid Sheikh was granted a custody parole to participate in the Parliament session. However, he challenged the expense order via a petition filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, arguing that attending Parliament is his inherent right and duty as an MP.

Senior advocate N Hariharan also argued that, given Rashid's custodial status, it was the state's responsibility to facilitate his attendance in Parliament without imposing exorbitant costs. Engineer Rashid, who is connected to a terror-funding case, has previously received custody parole to partake in parliamentary proceedings and other official duties.

Earlier, Rashid acquired interim bail to campaign for his party's candidates in Kashmir during elections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)