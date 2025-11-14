Tanker Takes Unexpected Turn: High Seas Suspicion

An oil tanker registered under the Marshall Islands flag abruptly altered its course while sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

The vessel, which was 22 nautical miles off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan, reportedly encountered three small boats while traveling through the Strait of Hormuz before unexpectedly veering towards Iranian waters in the Gulf of Oman. Ambrey describes the incident as 'likely highly targeted'.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre classified the event as 'suspicious' and reported an alert issued 20 nautical miles away from Khor Fakkan. UAE authorities have yet to provide any response concerning the occurrence.

