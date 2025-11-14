BJP-JDU Alliance Poised for Decisive Bihar Victory Under Modi and Kumar

In a notable political development, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh declared on Friday that the double-engine government spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is on the brink of regaining power in Bihar. Singh emphasized that the electorate opted for progressive development, dismissing crime and disorder.

In an interview with ANI, Arun Singh highlighted, "The NDA is surpassing the majority threshold, with PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's leadership ensuring the return of the double-engine government in Bihar. Citizens are rejecting crime and chaos in favor of advancement, evidenced by the RJD's disgruntled reactions to their electoral defeat." Early counts from the Bihar Assembly elections reveal a strong position for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), hinting at a potentially decisive victory for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Current election trends underscore the victorious partnership between JD(U) and BJP, benefitting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widespread approval, as they guide the ruling NDA towards a commanding mandate in the 243-member Assembly. According to the Election Commission's data at 12:52 pm, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a total of 196 seats, with BJP ahead in 88, JD(U) in 79, LJP in 21, HAM in 4, and RLM in 4.

The opposition picture has RJD leading in 31 seats, Congress in 4, CPI(ML) in 5, CPI-M in 1, and VIP without leads, totaling 41 seats based on the Election Commission's data at the same time. Meanwhile, BSP is in the lead in one seat, and AIMIM in five.

For Nitish Kumar, steering Bihar for nearly two decades, this election is seen as crucial in testing his political resilience and the public's trust. Once lauded for transforming Bihar from the chaotic "jungle raj" into an orderly state, Kumar faces voter fatigue and scrutiny over his changing political alliances.