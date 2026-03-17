NDA Alliance Dominates Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations
Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin emerged as victorious candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar, as the NDA swept the polls across three states. Controversies surfaced in Haryana over alleged voting irregularities. The NDA emerged as the major party in the Upper House after these elections.
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha as NDA candidates, leading the alliance to significant victories in Bihar amidst the recent elections. The ruling coalition showcased its strength by winning all five seats contested in Bihar.
In a slightly different scenario, the elections in Haryana faced delays due to allegations of voting secrecy violations, with crucial counting postponed until necessary clarifications from the poll panel. This ongoing controversy in Haryana added a layer of complexity to the overall election results.
The NDA's triumph extends further as it reinforces its dominance in the Rajya Sabha, marking a strong overall performance in these elections. This success underscores the NDA's growing influence in the Indian political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Election Drama in Haryana: Clash Over Vote Secrecy Allegations
Dramatic Cross-Voting in Odisha: BJP Triumphs in Rajya Sabha Polls
Tensions Mount in Haryana's Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Vote Secrecy Controversy
Controversy Clouds Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls
Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission & BJP Over Bengal Bureaucratic Shakeup