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NDA Alliance Dominates Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations

Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin emerged as victorious candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar, as the NDA swept the polls across three states. Controversies surfaced in Haryana over alleged voting irregularities. The NDA emerged as the major party in the Upper House after these elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:52 IST
NDA Alliance Dominates Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha as NDA candidates, leading the alliance to significant victories in Bihar amidst the recent elections. The ruling coalition showcased its strength by winning all five seats contested in Bihar.

In a slightly different scenario, the elections in Haryana faced delays due to allegations of voting secrecy violations, with crucial counting postponed until necessary clarifications from the poll panel. This ongoing controversy in Haryana added a layer of complexity to the overall election results.

The NDA's triumph extends further as it reinforces its dominance in the Rajya Sabha, marking a strong overall performance in these elections. This success underscores the NDA's growing influence in the Indian political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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