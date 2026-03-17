NDA Alliance Dominates Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations

Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha as NDA candidates, leading the alliance to significant victories in Bihar amidst the recent elections. The ruling coalition showcased its strength by winning all five seats contested in Bihar.

In a slightly different scenario, the elections in Haryana faced delays due to allegations of voting secrecy violations, with crucial counting postponed until necessary clarifications from the poll panel. This ongoing controversy in Haryana added a layer of complexity to the overall election results.

The NDA's triumph extends further as it reinforces its dominance in the Rajya Sabha, marking a strong overall performance in these elections. This success underscores the NDA's growing influence in the Indian political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)