NDA's Clean Sweep in Bihar Rajya Sabha Elections: Unity Triumphs Amid Controversy

The ruling NDA coalition in Bihar achieved a remarkable victory on Monday, clinching all five seats in the intensely contested Rajya Sabha elections. Prominent figures like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin emerged as winners, reinforcing the coalition's stronghold over state politics.

This victory highlights the unity within the NDA, as noted by Nabin during a post-election address. In stark contrast, the RJD candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh faced defeat amid reports of internal party conflicts and claims of interference from the BJP. Missing votes from key RJD and Congress MLAs played a pivotal role in the election outcome.

The elections became notable for necessitating polling for the first time in a decade, as most Rajya Sabha members had been elected unopposed since 2014. The results have sparked political tensions, with allegations of vote manipulation and strategic political maneuvering coming to the fore in Bihar's volatile political landscape.