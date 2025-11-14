Left Menu

NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Polls: A Testament to Two Decades of Development

In the latest Bihar elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a major victory with projections crossing the 200-seat mark. This significant lead is attributed to two decades of development under Nitish Kumar's leadership, while the opposition is left to face yet another defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Kumar has heralded the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) potential triumph in the Bihar elections as a 'victory of the people,' crediting two decades of progressive governance for swaying public support. Kumar underscored the importance of sustained development as the foundation for the NDA's apparent electoral success.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar expressed, 'This is the victory of Bihar's public. They have made a wise choice, endorsing the ongoing pace of development for 20 years.' As the counting unfolds, the NDA, spearheaded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, holds a decisive lead.

Current trends indicate the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is on track to secure a sweeping mandate in the 243-seat assembly, with a combined 202 seats. The BJP leads in 91, JD(U) in 81, LJP 21, HAM 5, and RLM 4 according to EC data, positioning this election as a definitive moment for Kumar's political legacy.

