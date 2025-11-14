Emotional Homecoming: CM Dhami's Heartfelt Visit to Ancestral Village

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described his recent visit to his ancestral village Tundi-Barmau in Kanalichhina as an "extremely emotional and unforgettable moment." Accompanied by his mother, the trip took him back to his childhood days in the village, reviving memories of his early education and cultural foundations.

"This land nurtured my upbringing and taught me valuable lessons," Dhami stated, emphasizing the deep emotional connection as he reunited with village elders and women whose affection affirmed his sense of belonging. Some villagers even addressed him by his childhood nickname, evoking profound emotions.

Dhami reminisced about the village's children and youth, whose presence reminded him of past values, hard work, and perseverance. He expressed gratitude to the residents, affirming their affection as a driving force for his commitment to Uttarakhand's progress. "Their love and trust are my biggest assets," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)