Macron Hosts Zelenskiy: Strengthening the Ukraine Alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Paris on November 17, as part of efforts to solidify France's enduring support for Ukraine amid its ongoing battle with Russia. Macron's office confirmed the upcoming visit on Friday.

This visit marks Zelenskiy's ninth trip to France since the hostilities began in 2022. The gathering aims to reinforce the outcomes of the recent meeting of Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing allies, led by France and Britain, which focus on effectively utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Kyiv.

The diplomatic discussion will also explore avenues for bilateral collaboration in the spheres of energy, economy, and defense. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Zelenskiy reported significant nocturnal drone and missile strikes by Russia, culminating in the suspension of oil exports from Russia's Black Sea port due to a major Ukrainian drone offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)