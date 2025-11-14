NDA's Historic Victory: A Milestone for Modi and Nitish

As the NDA progresses toward a decisive victory in Bihar, BJP MP Ravi Kishan commended voters on Friday for what he described as a "historic" mandate, emphasizing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking from Mumbai, Kishan expressed profound gratitude to the electorate, stating, "I want to thank the people of Bihar for placing their trust in Modi and Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will once again serve as Chief Minister."

Kishan underscored the remarkable participation from women and first-time voters, identifying it as a crucial factor in the NDA's robust performance. "The turnout was unprecedented, with women and first-time voters participating extensively. It's an amazing outcome," he remarked. The BJP MP further noted the mandate signifies a vote for respect, cultural values, and a dismissive stance against "jungle raj." "People voted for dignity, culture, and an end to jungle raj. I can't express enough gratitude. Our exhaustion has dissipated. This isn't just a routine victory; the people of Bihar have voted for their future," Kishan declared.

Meanwhile, the NDA is on track to set a new benchmark for the 2025 Bihar elections, having surpassed the 200-seat mark in current trends. With 206 seats secured in 2014, the coalition is nearing that achievement again, already leading with 202 seats, owing to impressive performances by the BJP and JD(U).

The robust BJP-JD(U) alliance has dramatically reshaped this election's landscape. With Prime Minister Modi firmly supporting Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition presented a united, invigorated front, focusing on welfare initiatives, infrastructure development, social programs, and administrative consistency. The synergy of PM Modi's national stature and Bihar CM's profound grassroots influence forged a powerful electoral machinery poised for a massive triumph. As Bihar awaited the final verdict, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership emerged as the pivotal element in the assembly election outcome.

Significantly, Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with women voters surpassing their male counterparts (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)