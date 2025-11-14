Left Menu

Acies TechWorks' Callisto Triumphs at 2025 Risk Asia Awards

Callisto, a risk and compliance solution by Acies TechWorks, earned the 'Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year' at the 2025 Risk Asia Awards in Singapore. The recognition highlights its innovative impact on institutions navigating complex risk and regulatory environments within financial and non-financial sectors worldwide.

Acies TechWorks' Callisto seized the spotlight at the 2025 Risk Asia Awards by clinching the 'Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year' accolade. The ceremony, held on September 25, 2025, in Singapore, celebrated the innovation and leadership of top financial institutions and their partners.

Abhinava Bajpai, leader at TechWorks, emphasized Callisto's technological sophistication and alignment with client operations. Its design focuses on agility, scalability, and intuitiveness, ensuring institutions meet and exceed regulatory demands with assurance.

Head of Business Development, Arindam Banerjee, highlighted Callisto's collaborative development with clients, leading to impactful, real-world solutions. CEO Muzammil Patel noted the team's dedication to driving innovation and building trust, empowering institutions to manage risk proactively.

