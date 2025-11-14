BJP Triumphs in Nagrota and Nuapada By-Polls, PM Modi Celebrates 'Spectacular' Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on Friday for the overwhelming support shown by voters in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nuapada, Odisha, following sweeping by-poll victories by the BJP. Describing the electoral successes as 'spectacular' and indicative of public trust in the party's governance, PM Modi congratulated the newly elected MLAs, Devyani Rana and Jay Dholakia, urging them to serve the people diligently.

In Nagrota, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious with 42,350 votes, securing a lead of 24,647 votes over her closest competitor. Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party finished second with 17,703 votes, while Shamim Begum from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference came third. The win reaffirmed BJP's stronghold in the region.

In Odisha's Nuapada, BJP's Jay Dholakia garnered 1,23,869 votes, defeating Congress contender Ghasi Ram Majhi by 83,748 votes. The outcomes prompted BJP leaders, including Altaf Thakur, to highlight the 'landslide' nature of their victory. Thakur criticized the National Conference's defeat in Nagrota and emphasized the success of PM Modi's governance model. Meanwhile, Congress leaders acknowledged the anticipated results, attributing sympathy for Devyani Rana after her father's demise and voter dissatisfaction with the National Conference, especially in Budgam, where the political landscape recently shifted.