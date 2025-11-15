Left Menu

Norwegian Court Challenges Oilfield Permits Over Environmental Concerns

A Norwegian appeals court invalidated three oilfield permits due to insufficient environmental consideration, with the state given six months to address these issues. Despite the ruling, production continues to ensure stable oil and gas supplies to Europe. Environmentalists brought the case, highlighting the failure to assess Scope 3 emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:24 IST
A ruling by a Norwegian appeals court on Friday has invalidated three offshore oilfield development permits, citing the government's lack of environmental consideration as a key issue. While the state has been given six months to rectify these shortcomings, the court's decision permits ongoing production from the fields.

The conclusion drawn by the Court of Appeal follows arguments presented by environmental campaigners who emphasized that the government did not adequately assess the environmental impacts associated with the fields' oil and gas usage, particularly Scope 3 emissions. According to the Borgarting court's statement, the climate impacts from combustion emissions were found insufficiently investigated.

This legal dispute, initiated by Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth Norway in 2023, revolved around development permits for Equinor's Breidablikk and Aker BP's Tyrving and Yggdrasil fields. Despite the ruling, Aker BP stated they will continue their projects, although the verdict may lead to a Supreme Court appeal. Environmentalists remain optimistic as the invalidity of permits was affirmed, with potential future denials pending new assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

