Disney Strikes Multi-Year Deal with YouTube TV

Walt Disney Co. has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV. As part of the deal, Disney's suite of networks is being restored to subscribers, and ESPN's direct-to-consumer unlimited service will be available at no extra charge to YouTube TV users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 06:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant business move, Walt Disney Co. declared a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV, making headlines across the industry.

The deal includes the restoration of Disney's entire suite of networks and stations to YouTube TV subscribers, signaling a win for streaming service users.

Additionally, ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service will be offered to YouTube TV subscribers without any additional cost, further enhancing the value of YouTube TV's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

