Operation Sindoor Spurs Sevenfold Surge in Cyber Attacks on Government Networks

Cybersecurity threats against government networks have surged alarmingly, increasing nearly sevenfold following the controversial Operation Sindoor, according to a senior NICSI official.

At the IFSEC India 2025 event, NICSI's Managing Director Alok Tiwari highlighted the government's focus on adopting AI across ministries and national infrastructure. Enhanced cybersecurity measures are central to these efforts, given the quadruple rise in threats.

Tiwari warned that emerging technologies like quantum computing pose new challenges, necessitating robust quantum-resilient defenses. Meanwhile, the Indian electronic security market, valued at Rs 1 lakh crore, is rapidly expanding due to increasing demand for smart, AI-driven security solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)