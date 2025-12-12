Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Gov Sinha Targets Terror Networks

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has directed the police to dismantle terror financing networks and counter radicalisation attempts in the region. He met with families affected by a recent police station blast and highlighted the police's success in uncovering terror modules.

Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:07 IST
In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has instructed law enforcement to dismantle terror financing networks across the Union territory. This is part of a broader strategy to counter radicalisation attempts by separatist elements, underscoring a commitment to regional security.

During his visit, Sinha met with families affected by the tragic blast at Nowgam police station last month, providing them with compassionate appointment letters. The gesture aims to offer solace to the bereaved families and to acknowledge the role of law enforcement in curbing terror activities.

Sinha lauded the meticulous work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their landmark achievement in exposing the 'white collar' terror module last month. Emphasizing the significance of this operation, he commended the police's efforts to disrupt terrorist acts, which contributes to national security.

