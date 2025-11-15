Left Menu

Chaos in Srinagar: A Tense Night Unfolds After Police Station Blast

A late-night explosion at a Srinagar police station has left several officers dead and reignited concerns over national security. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized the government for perceived security lapses, calling for accountability. Security forces have heightened vigilance, linking the incident to a broader terror module.

The city of Srinagar was enveloped in grief and concern late Friday night after a deadly explosion rocked a police station, resulting in the deaths of several officers and injuries to many others. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as 'extremely tragic and alarming'.

Commenting on the string of recent blasts in the nation, Kejriwal noted, 'The echo of the Delhi blast had not even subsided before another tragedy struck'. He questioned the government's handling of internal security, demanding clearer accountability from national agencies, particularly the Union Home Ministry.

The tragedy has resulted in heightened security measures throughout sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities revealed a potential link between the Srinagar explosion and an earlier Delhi incident, with sources indicating an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module was involved. The public is advised to maintain vigilance as investigations and rescue efforts proceed.

